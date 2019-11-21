November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transvember event

By Staff Reporter013

Accept LGBTI Cyprus is organising a number of events to mark “Transvember” a month promoting awareness of the transgender community.

The International Transgender Day of Remembrance is set annually on November 20, dedicated to the memory of those who have fallen victim of transphobia.

American trans activist Jessica Lynn will visit Nicosia on November 26 to attend an event at the Powerhouse Restaurant at 7pm on “Designing a trans-friendly world”. Lynn will give a talk drawing form her own personal experience, as well as her work with the British National Health Service and university communities worldwide.

Presentations on Cyprus’ trans community’s experiences in accessing health, ID changeover services as well as the status of the Republic’s Legal Gender Recognition bill will take place following questions by the audience.

 

 

 

