UNic at forefront of next generation of cryptocurrency expertise

W Scott Stornetta

For a third year running, and second consecutive year in Athens, proceedings for ‘Decentralised’ were launched by the CEO of the University of Nicosia (UNic), Antonis Polemitis, who welcomed what he described as the “deepest, best group of speakers and participants” assembled thus far, to what has fast become the premier blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in Europe.

Polemitis thanked the returning and newly initiated members of the ‘Decentralised’ family (speakers, sponsors, participants, colleagues, students and media), who are actively contributing in this way to creating the next generation of blockchain enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and users.

Indeed, this year saw an impressive line-up that featured several of the original architects of the blockchain, including one of the oft-cited ‘fathers’ of the technology, W Scott Stornetta, as well as Adam Back (inventor of hashcash and Co-founder/CEO of Blockstream), and David Chaum (pioneer in cryptography and CEO of Elixxir & Praxxis).

Ultimately, over 100 top-tier speakers from 38 countries came together over three days under the banner of delineating the next steps in our collective Decentralised future.

Decentralised 2019 featured several innovations to previous conferences, including its format across three distinct tracks: business, technology and academia. Participants and presenters alike found this especially useful, engaging in a dynamic exchange of knowledge and ideas around trends and developments in the field, while analysing the latest implications of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies.

Another of this year’s innovations focused on delivering a hands-on, educational experience for participants.

