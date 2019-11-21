November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman gives up after 24-hour standoff in Tseri

By Staff Reporter00
Officers outside the house in Tseri

POLICE on Thursday afternoon resolved a standoff with a woman who had locked herself in her house in Nicosia and was refusing to come out after authorities tried to deliver an order for her to undergo a psychiatric examination.

The woman had been holed up in the house in Tseri since Wednesday night. Her two underage children were with her.

Reports said at one point she threatened to set herself on fire.

Police negotiators were on the scene trying to convince her to come out.

At around 6pm on Thursday police officers entered the house and ended the standoff.

The woman is now being held until she is processed to undergo her scheduled psych evaluation.

In the meantime, her two children have been temporarily placed under the care of social services. They are both in good health.

In a similar incident last week, it took police 12 hours of negotiations to persuade an armed man to surrender after he had been issued with a court order mandating his admission to a psychiatric hospital.

The 62-year-old, armed with a hunting shotgun, had begun making threatening gestures from the balcony of his flat in the Acropolis area.

The man finally opened the door of the apartment early on Friday and was arrested and taken to hospital.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Remand renewed for night club shooting suspect

Staff Reporter

Thoc funding freeze of private theatres raises concerns

Evie Andreou

CyBC expected to get staff structure overhaul

George Psyllides

Anastasiades expects stronger support from EU and EPP (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Health ministry orders recall of chiromeri batch

Gina Agapiou

Akel says it wants no whitewash of ‘spy van’ affair

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign