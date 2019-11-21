November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman locks herself in house, threatens to set herself alight

By Staff Reporter00

A woman has locked herself in her house in Nicosia and is refusing to come out after the authorities tried to deliver an order for her to undergo a psychiatric examination.

The woman has been locked in the house since last night with reports saying she also has her two underage children with her.

Reports said she has threatened to set herself on fire.

Police negotiators are on the scene trying to convince her to come out.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turkey says ‘TRNC’ flag will never cease to fly in the north

Nick Theodoulou

Transvember event

Staff Reporter

Young Cypriot musicians in Vienna

Eleni Philippou

British tourist remains in hospital after hitting head

Katy Turner

Latest group of migrants all from Syria

Katy Turner

16 arrested in Limassol with fake papers

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign