November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Young Cypriot musicians in Vienna

By Eleni Philippou017

It’s time for the island’s young musicians to show their talent and passion abroad, in a city that oozes classical tunes. The Cypriot Cultural Centre in Vienna is organising the annual Cypriot Concert at the Musikverein Brahms-Saal in the Austrian capital, taking place on Saturday, November 23.

The Zypriotisches Galakonzert has become established in the musical life of Vienna, following the initiative of well-known Cypriot baritone Kyros Patsalides. Its aim is to combine masterpieces by important classical composers with Cypriot and Greek music production, focusing on the promotion of young Cypriot artists and the cultural life of Cyprus through high-quality concerts.

For the fourth consecutive year, the concert takes place in the Brahms Saal (Brahms Hall) of the famous Musikverein in Vienna – named after Johannes Brahms, who once performed in person in this hall – with the participation of two music ensembles with young musicians from Cyprus: an ensemble from the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the choir of the Larnaca Music Gymnasium. The two ensembles will meet on stage with renowned soloists from Cyprus and Greece.

The programme they will perform includes excerpts by Verdi, Bizet, Donizetti, Puccini, Dvoràk, Offenbach, Strauss, Popper, Theodorakis, Hatzidakis, Lympouridis, Argyridis, Christodoulides, as well as Cypriot and Greek songs. The concert’s main aim, needless to say, is the promotion of Cypriot culture abroad.

Related posts

Transvember event

Staff Reporter

British tourist remains in hospital after hitting head

Katy Turner

Latest group of migrants all from Syria

Katy Turner

16 arrested in Limassol with fake papers

Katy Turner

Gynaecologists concerned that Gesy two-yearly Pap tests are not enough

Evie Andreou

Woman arrested in north over stolen wallet

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign