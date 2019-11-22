November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Are ramps found only in palaces Mr President of the House?

By CM Reader's View04
House pressident Demetris Syllouris

Mr. Syllouris , you sound like a very pompous, arrogant and insensitive individual.

Are ramps only to be found in palaces or, am I missing something?

We once had a disabled friend come to visit us in our home. It wasn’t difficult to improvise a ramp which enabled our friend easy access. It’s not difficult if you really wish to help and to enable someone.

You could, and should have used this incident to highlight the problems facing disabled people in Cyprus instead of which, you chose to behave and react in a manner that is both puerile, undignified and insensitive.

AK

Paraplegics chairman leaves parliament in protest over not being able to access floor

