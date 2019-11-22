November 22, 2019

Berlin meet an ‘important opportunity’, spokesman says

By George Psyllides00
Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou

Monday’s meeting in Berlin between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is an important opportunity for the parties to see what the next steps should be, the government spokesman said on Friday.

“We have said from the beginning that it is indeed an important opportunity,” Prodromos Prodromou said. “The president is treating it as an opportunity where the (UN) Secretary General will examine with the two leaders what the next steps should be.”

The Greek Cypriot side’s position is that common ground can be found for the resumption of the talks and soon afterwards there can be an informal meeting with the participation of the guarantor powers, the spokesman said.

“The president is going (to the Berlin meeting) not just to keep the process going, but to start negotiations as soon as possible,” he added.

The latest round of talks between the two sides broke down in 2017.

