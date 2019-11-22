November 22, 2019

Black Friday warning issued

The Consumers’ Association have warned people to be very careful in their purchasing decisions on Black Friday, which is held on November 29.

It warned buyers to carry out their own market research, as early as possible, so as to be able to establish if a discount amount was adequate. It also offered more general advice, telling people not to rush into buying things they do not need, simply because they are on offer.

“Seek reviews for the quality of the product, rate the final price and not the discount” the association’s announcement said, urging consumers to take advantage of the internet for their purchases and research.

Consumers are encouraged on setting a budget for Black Friday and advised not to make the price their sole consideration. “It is important to evaluate the seller’s credibility, especially in cases of costly purchases” the Associations said, referring to issues such as guarantees and after sales service.

Black Friday, held on the last day of November, was introduced in the US in the sixties as a sales boost for shops that offer discounts and special offers for 24 hours. It was given its name by police because of the traffic jams and the general chaos in shops and malls that day. In Cyprus it was introduced in the last few years.

The Association also reminded people that stores, according to European legislation, had no legal obligation to accept returns or exchanges, in contrast to electronic shoppers that can return the product for up to 14 days after the delivery.

Finally, the public was advised to check if sellers abide by the Consumer Code of Ethics and are part of the alternative dispute resolution for consumers.

