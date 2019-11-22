November 22, 2019

Cyprus Jazz and World Music gets showcased

By Eleni Philippou00

The Jazz & World Music Showcase, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Rialto Theatre, returns for its sixth amazing edition. Held between November 28 and 30, the primary objective of the showcase is to present, encourage and promote Cypriot composers and musicians, as well as enhancing their communication with the audience.

Another important objective is to ensure music networking both in Cyprus and abroad. Within this context, the event provides an additional incentive to Cypriot artists, since it offers participants the opportunity to establish collaborations between them, as well as to create synergies with artists from other countries.

Prominent personalities from the international music scene are invited every year to attend the concerts, with a view to promoting the contemporary artists of Cyprus and building bridges and collaborations between musicians, organisers and international festivals.

The participating bands this year are: Marios Gregoriou Quartet, Larva, Eleonora Roussou Band – Hara, Macumba, Sol Aurorae, Amalgamation Choir Feat. Ermis Michael, Bitter Daphne, Trio Misterioso.

In the framework of Showcase a parallel discussion event will be held on November 28 following a Jam session with Ermis and Lee band. Jam sessions will take place after the main programme at Rialto Theatre, both on November 29 and 30 at Art Studio 55.

 

Jazz and World Music Showcase

A music networking platform with performances. November 28-30. 7.30pm. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 7777-7745. €10 / 6 (daily ticket) and €15 (for both days)

