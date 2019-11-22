November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gambling arrests in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos police arrested ten people late on Thursday on suspicion of illegal gambling.

In line with the anti-gambling campaign, police searched a property in Chlorakas where they found ten people, including the manager of the property, playing poker.

Officers seized as evidence 52 playing cards and 252 different colour poker chips.

The suspects were arrested, charged in writing and released pending their court appearance.

Police say their coordinated anti-gambling campaign is continuing island-wide.

