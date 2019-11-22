November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Grand sponsor of the 3rd Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon

By Press Release00

Petrolina once again sponsored the 3rd Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, which was successfully held on 17 November 2019. Thousands of people of all ages participated in the Marathon which began from the Finikoudes beachfront in Larnaka.

The Marathon, which is comprised of many routes tailored to different endurance levels and distances, allowed participants of all ages and skill levels to take part and support the Karaiskakio Foundation and Special Olympics Cyprus. Petrolina’s personnel athletics team, the Petrolina Energy Team, also ran in the Corporate 5K race.

As part of its sponsorship Petrolina had its own booth, which added to the pleasant day by offering attendees giveaways. Since its inception the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon is Cyprus’ First Green Marathon and is held under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner, Ioanna Panayiotou.

Supporting the Cypriot community is of vital importance to Petrolina and its personnel. This is seen through Petrolina’s various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The ideals and values of athleticism and volunteerism, such as teamwork, discipline and dedication, inspire Petrolina as a whole, which has been an integral sponsor of Cypriot athletes, teams and sporting events throughout the company’s history.

Related posts

Pafilia wins two prestigious European Property Awards 2019/20

Press Release

Cambridge Weight Plan: Cyprus wins international Slimmer of the Year Award

Press Release

NEXTERS rates within Europe’s top 10 most earning mobile developers

Press Release

40 years ago Austrian Airlines started flight service between Larnaca and Vienna

Press Release

Official Visit of the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President in Egypt

Press Release

Villa “Andromeda”, Leptos new Show House in Coral Seas Villas

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign