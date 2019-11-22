November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: High hopes of increasing cruise traffic to Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous0166

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • The under minister for tourism has high hopes of increasing cruise traffic to Cyprus
        • A study is underway to improve facilities for people with traumatic brain injury
        • It’s pantomime time again

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

