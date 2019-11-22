It’s time for panto

Christmas, besides its festive markets, evenings filled with mulled wine and carols in the background also means one other thing – panto season. Two productions are happening in December, sure to entice old and young.
Starting on the last day of November is the Anglo-Cypriot Theatre’s rendition of the Sleeping Beauty. Disney’s 1959 film is in the hands of ACT director Mike Baulch who is putting on six performances with actors and dancers between November 30 and December 8 at the Russian Cultural Centre in Nicosia
As per usual, colourful costumes, evil witches and thick wigs will be elements of the show. Besides the regular 3pm performance, one more show will take place on November 30 and December 7 at 7.30pm. Those wanting to take their children, and by all means do so, can opt for the family tickets available.
Also happening in the first week of December is Stage One Theatre Emba’s Cinderella 2. Based on the popular children’s tale, Stage One takes the fairytale and gives it a twist as it questions and imagines what occurs after the happily ever after.
In an original script written and directed by Doug Craig, Cinderella 2 The Uglies Revenge discovers how the ugly stepsisters and nasty stepmother react to Cinderella’s good fortune. “Did her ugly stepsisters and stepmother just take the whole thing lying down? What happened to the love-struck Buttons after Cinders married the prince?” ask the organisers.
“At Stage One this December the whole sordid truth is revealed – how the Ugly Sisters plotted their revenge, encouraged by their wicked Mother and how Buttons helped save the day with an ancient, possibly incontinent Fairy Godmother, dragged out of a retirement home. This show is full of music and laughter and of course audience participation.”
The story begins five years after the tale of Cinderella as we know it ends. With twists and turns and belly-aching laughter, Stage One’s production is aimed at an older crowd, without meaning that children will not enjoy the show. After all, panto has always been open for all.
Sleeping Beauty
ACT pantomime at the Russian Cultural Centre. November 30 (3pm & 7.30pm), December 1 (3pm), December 7 (3pm & 7.30pm) and December 8 (3pm). Tickets are €12 for adults, €6 for children aged 4 to 12, or €30 per family (2 adults and 2 children). To book, call 99 593236 or email [email protected].
Cinderella 2: The Uglies’ Revenge
StageOne Theatre, Emba. December 1 (3pm matinée) and December 3 to 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are €12 per person, €6 for kids. For information and bookings, call 99 967737 or visit http://www.stageonetheatre.com/