Majority of locals not interested in environment

The usual suspects are chomping to get their hands on the Akamas for development, lots of locals are rubbing their hands at the prospect of more easy money from land sales and this highway will do nothing to discourage the money grabbers.

They are building a theme park in Neo Chorio, and we had a spate of fires in the Akamas recently, presumably set by people who believe destroying the forest makes it more likely they will get to build on it.

Having lived in this part of Cyprus for 10 years the attitude of the many of locals to their environment never ceases to amaze me- anything for a quick buck appears to be the prevailing philosophy in this neck of the woods.

I’m no tree hugger and I know development is part of life these days, but the planners and the builders really do not give a stuff about any wildlife conservation

Paphos-Polis motorway divides opinion as tensions rise

