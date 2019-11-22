November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after 11 kilos of cannabis found in car

By Gina Agapiou03
Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Limassol for drug possession late on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Limassol drug squad stopped the car of the 27-year-old for a check around 6.40pm in Limassol.

Police seized 11 kilos of cannabis from his car while they found nine grammes and €630 in cash in his possession. Following investigations in the house of the suspect, they also found eight packs of cannabis weighing about 232 grammes.

While checking his documents officers also found he was driving his car without a licence and insurance for the last three years

The suspect was arrested and was held in custody.

