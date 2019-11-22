November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Painting exhibition brings unusual technique to life

By Eleni Philippou00

More art is coming to Nicosia as a new exhibition is set to open at Technis Dromena of sea and underwater landscapes by Ludmila Budanov, a Russian who has lived in Cyprus for the past 19 years, who is also a professionally trained musician.

Her unique and spontaneous oil paintings are always executed in bold or pastel colours that bleed into one another as if they have been submerged in water. However, Budanov has also found that the world, in its current predicament, is too harsh and dark and wanted to create artwork that would make anyone content even in the darkest of days.

“It doesn’t presume anything, it just is,” comment the exhibition organisers on her art. “Ludmilla’s technique is unique and personal and even for many professionals remains a mystery. The task of abstract paintings is not to reproduce reality with photographic precision, but to encourage the flight of fantasy, to let the imagination flow, to awaken certain feelings and associations.”

Besides this upcoming showcase in Nicosia, Ludmila has exhibited her work across Europe, from Berlin to Amsterdam and Russia. She has also presented her art at the prestigious Art Revolution art fair in Taiwan while other artwork hangs in private collections in Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Cyprus.

 

Painting exhibition

Russian artist, Ludmila Budanov, living in Cyprus exhibits her artwork. November 29-December 10. Technis Dromena, Nicosia. Opening night 7pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-496398

Related posts

Cyprus Jazz and World Music gets showcased

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Qboo, Nicosia

Alexander McCowan

It’s time for panto

Eleni Philippou

Documentary workshops for teens

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: BLOK bar, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

When the viola meets the piano

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign