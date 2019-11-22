November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paraplegics chairman leaves parliament in protest over not being able to access floor

By George Psyllides

Chairman of the paraplegics’ association Demetris Lambrianides left parliament in protest on Thursday because he could not access the plenum with his wheelchair.

Lambrianides had been invited to parliament to attend the inaugural session of the Parallel House on the environment, ecology, and health.

But he could not access the floor in his wheelchair as there was no ramp.

Lambrianides left the House in protest, saying he was not returning until a solution was found.

To add insult to injury, House President Demetris Syllouris told Lambrianides “that is why we want a new building sir. You were among those who wrote we shouldn’t build palaces.”

Syllouris was referring to the public criticism of plans to build a new parliament that is set to cost taxpayers €100m.

In response, Lambrianides said being accessible to all had nothing to do with palaces.

“It is important for your dignity, but also of all citizens, for me to be treated equally. With all due respect I am leaving until the problem is resolved.”

 

 

