November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Pochettino leaves farewell message to Spurs players

By Reuters News Service00
Mauricio Pochettino was let go six months after he led Spurs to the Champions League final and after more than five years in charge

Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, thanked his former players in a farewell message left on a tactics board, photos posted on Twitter by his assistant showed.

The Argentine was let go six months after he led the club to the Champions League final and after more than five years in charge. Spurs appointed former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as his replacement on Wednesday.

Pochettino has yet to give a statement on his sacking but his assistant Jesus Perez posted two photos on Twitter https://twitter.com/jesus_perez/status/1197634397178155010 where he was pictured writing the message on the white board.

“Big thanks to you all,” Pochettino wrote. “We can’t say goodbye … you will always be in our hearts.”

Spurs players also posted messages on Twitter, thanking Pochettino for shaping their careers.

“I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams,” striker Harry Kane wrote.

Team mate Dele Alli tweeted: “He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend.”

Related posts

Canada shock Australia at Davis Cup Finals

Reuters News Service

Williamson dismissal puts England in front against NZ

Preston Wilder

Premier League returns – the stats

Reuters News Service

Davis Cup Finals turning into the late, late show

Reuters News Service

England restricted by NZ pace attack on even first dat

Reuters News Service

‘Happy’ Mourinho vows to show passion and produce results at Spurs

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign