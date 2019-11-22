Police collaborated with company selling surveillance services, Kyprianou says

Police appears to have had some sort of collaboration with a company under investigation in connection with illegal surveillance, opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said on Friday following a meeting on the matter with President Nicos Anastasiades.

During the morning meeting at the presidential palace, Kyprianou was briefed by the chief of police on the progress of the investigation, launched after it emerged that an Israeli-owned company based in Larnaca possessed state of the art equipment to carry out phone tapping, among others.

“We are wondering whether the attorney-general must appoint an independent committee, helped by experts, considering the fact that it appears there had been some sort of cooperation between the police and the company in question,” Kyprianou said afterwards.

Asked whether the chief of police had confirmed the cooperation, Kyprianou said he informed them on the type of collaboration. No other details were given.

The Akel leader stressed that he was not disputing the objectivity of the chief and the people investigating the case but “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.”

He told reporters that he also passed on to police information the party had in relation to the matter.

“It is of utmost importance to convey the message to society that the effort is for the issue to be cleared and no shadows should be allowed to linger,” Kyprianou said.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou did not shed any light on the issue.

“I do not think we must comment on specific information while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He added however: “I do not think there is an issue of the police collaborating with these companies; if there is such a claim, it is something the attorney-general can judge.”

Police launched an investigation after an Israeli national, Tal Dilian, an ex-intelligence officer gave an interview to Forbes essentially advertising his services, which included covert surveillance and eavesdropping, among others.

The van has since been seized, while police are investigating potential violations of privacy.

As the story developed, a second company of Israeli interests, NCIS, was implicated in the affair.

This one, according to reports, had installed a security system at the ruling Disy building in Nicosia, as well as other venues.