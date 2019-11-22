November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek walnut cheat

By Staff Reporter00

 

Police are looking for a 54-year-old man after a pensioner reported that he owes him over €3,000 in a deal over walnuts.

According to the 74-year-old, the suspect at first offered to buy the pensioner’s entire crop of walnuts, but then made an offer for 20 sacks of walnuts for €3,200. He took the walnuts but never paid the 74-year-old. Repeated phone calls to the suspect went unanswered.

Police are now seeking the 54-year-old in connection with a case of purchasing goods under false pretences.

