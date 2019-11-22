November 22, 2019

Record sing-a-thon to help raise funds for St Paul’s

By Gina Agapiou00

A lyrical singer will try to sing non-stop for an hour in four languages during a fund-raising event at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Nicosia on Saturday.

Recovering from a major surgery, Peter Ives is challenging people to donate money to the cathedral if he manages to complete the full hour of about 130 songs in German, Italian, French and English as well as Scottish English.

“Following the singer’s initiative, we organised this sing-a-thon because our church is in great need of funds,” said Helen Klostris.

“Every Monday we feed the refugees, so a big part of the money will go towards that,” Klostris added.

The retired singer has been a long-term member of the cathedral’s choir.

The event will take place following the opening of the cathedral’s bookshop at 10am.

