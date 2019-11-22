November 22, 2019

Two month free trial for berthing at Ayia Napa

By Gina Agapiou00
Artist's rendition of the new marina planned for Ayia Napa

AYIA Napa marina will be offering free berthing to boat owners on a trial basis by the end of the month, the private marina’s director Costantinos Phitiris said.

“We will start the pilot operation of part of the marina around the end of November for a period of two months. During that period, we will host tens of different kinds of boats for free, asking owners to evaluate our services so that we can improve on our faults and perfect the procedures before the official opening in February 2020,” he said in an interview given to InBusinessNews on Wednesday.

Phitiris said that the promotional contacts in Cyprus and abroad for the 1,300-metre-long coastline will be intensified until next summer. The port is able to accommodate 380 boats of up to 65 meters long and 220 boats onshore in the innovative boat storage area which will also provide repair facilities.

Asked about the prices for docking services, Phitiris said, “they are very attractive compared to the prevailing prices in Cyprus and especially in our neighbouring countries.” He emphasised the importance of the income injected into the local economy and the jobs that will be created.

Costantinos Phitiris had a navy career before he starting working in the private sector and was put in charge of the Ayia Napa marina project.

A third public presentation and tour of the marina will take place at 11.30 am on November 27, joined by the resort town’s mayor Yiannis Karousos. operator Makronisos Marina company announced on Wednesday.

