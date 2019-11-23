November 23, 2019

3D illusion exhibition is here

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to battle with dinosaurs, walk on the moon and modify Mona Lisa’s make-up, a different kind of an exhibition that has just arrived in Nicosia, will be the gateway to experience all of the above. The world-famous touring exhibition 3D Doubt Your Eyes opens today at IMC Expo Centre, the old Madisons, and will run and until January 26, offering fun illusions to participate in.

The exhibition combines 3D hand-paintings and illusion scenes. This is a fully interactive exhibition with up to 30 interactive points. It is artistic, educational and entertaining and as the organisers say “it is a true Instagram paradise.” Why? Participants are encouraged to take photos of themselves with the exhibition and the result will look so real you’ll feel as if living in a magic world.

In fact, visitors are advised to experience the exhibition in pairs or in groups as some scenes require two or three people to interact. Each scene brings different stories. The magic happens when you communicate with the artwork and become the most important role in a fantasy world. Be creative and interactive and the exhibition offers you the chance to become the director and main character of this voyage as well as part of the artwork itself.

There are a couple of things to remember, the organisers note. Be sure all your mobiles are fully charged with enough storage, come in groups, act madly and share your photos.

 

3D Doubt Your Eyes

World-famous touring illusion exhibition. Until January 26. IMC Expo Centre, Nicosia (ex-Madisons). 9am-8pm. Tel: 22-388322

