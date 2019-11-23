A minute with Saskia Rudat, performing artist

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Cologne in a shared flat with a jazz musician, a social worker and a guy that works for the Bundesliga (German football institution)

Best childhood memory?

When I understood what it really means to count till three.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I don’t have enough money to go to restaurants. I love pancakes. I eat everything that is not rotten.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I don’t really know, but I am definitely late. Get up at 10 or 11am, go to bed at 2 or 3am sounds perfect.

Best book ever read?

That’s too hard to answer! Sorry.

Favourite film of all time and why?

Creamlapse. You find it on youtube. If you watch it, you’ll know why 😉

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

At the moment, with a premiere today and Flying to Dance Waves, I just want to stay in bed for two weeks. And just take a trip in my dreams.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t travel by car. But in trains and trams and everywhere I just got addicted to St Vincent. Alternatively, there is Bonaparte.

What is always in your fridge?

That jar of mustard that I’ll never finish.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I guess I am more about people, than places. I like to be wherever when it’s with the right people. Otherwise, I just need a river/lake/sea, a comfy bed and my guitars.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

At the moment: my best friend. I miss him.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

The same as what I am doing now, I guess? I don’t know; I just hope that never happens.

What is your greatest fear?

Turning blind.

Tell me a joke…

My conscience is clean. I never use it.

Saskia Rudat was in Cyprus recently to take part in the Dance Waves festival