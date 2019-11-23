Cocktails and dance?

A dance performance to be staged in Nicosia and Limassol over the coming days will look at the way women share the details of their lives.
Titled Fountains of Mojitos, En drasi will present a group performance with dancers Rania Glymitsa, Milena Ugren Koulas, Julia Brendle and Eleftheria Socratous.
”In Evie Demetriou’s new group choreography,” notes dance dramaturg Guy Cools, she gathered around her four dancers, four women, four friends, four mothers who share their intimacies with each other: how they experience their sexuality, their pregnancies, their changing bodies and the wide range of emotions these evoke from shame to pleasure; from silent awkwardness to extravert explosions of laughter; from timid self-exploration over sensual or assertive encounters to joyful celebrations of togetherness.
“Together they researched a physical language that allows the spectator to eavesdrop in on their intimate conversations and experience a similar emotional and energetic journey.”
On Wednesday November 27, Nicosia audiences will have an opportunity to go on this journey as well, while Limassol spectators will have to wait until December 4 and 5.
Evie has been focusing her work on women for the past ten years and her choreographic research has even looked at women’s role in society as well as who they are as human beings. In the last three years, her focus has shifted a little to study how society understands women.
“I started noticing all the behaviour that reduced women; how they are portrayed in media writings in newspapers and magazines; how some men talk to women in the streets; how politics reduce the status and opinions of women; how society often silences women and how the epidemic of assaults on women became more clear. From all these observations, I started to understand where shame and guilt may come from,” she says. For Fountains of Mojito, Evie says she chose performers she admires as artists and as individuals.
All performances start at 8.30pm and lasts about 50 minutes. The performance, within the framework of Terpsihori Programme 2019 of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth 2019, is also supported by Dance House Lemesos.
