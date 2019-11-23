November 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Divided Island

Do you still follow the Cyprus problem? (video)

By Theo Panayides01
A few days before a tripartite meeting with the UN Secretary General, we asked a random selection of Cypriots on the streets of Nicosia if they still follow the Cyprus problem.

