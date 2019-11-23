November 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road death toll rises to 36 after little girl dies in Paphos

By Peter Michael00

A post-mortem conducted on a 10-year-old girl, who died in a car accident in Paphos on Friday, concluded she died from internal bleeding, with the death toll on the road climbing to 36 this year.

State pathologist Sophocles Sophocleous said on Saturday that the girl died from internal bleeding. Police said she was hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old woman, while trying to cross a road in Paphos at 2pm.

The girl was rushed to Paphos General due to the severity of her injuries.  Doctors confirmed her death on arrival.

Commenting on the rising death toll this year, police chief Kypros Michaelides recently said while in Paphos for the town’s first-ever ‘Police Day’, that there 90 stationary cameras would be installed, along with another 20 mobile units to monitor traffic.

“We hope that with this attempt and with all the work of the police, we will be able to announce an improvement in reducing traffic accidents,” he said.

Commenting on the nature of road accidents in the past year, Michaelides added: “The numbers on crashes, and especially the fatalities, may be way lower than last year, but that doesn’t make us feel satisfied.”

In August, police issued a dramatic appeal to politicians to put the necessary measures in place to stem the trend and force drivers to comply with the traffic code.

The government submitted bills in March introducing stricter penalties, but these have yet to be discussed by parliament.

Included in the bills is an increase in the fines for speeding from €1 per kilometre to €5, while using a phone while driving will fetch a €300 fine instead of the current €85.

Failure to wear a seatbelt will cost €400, also up from €85.

Not wearing crash helmets on motorcycles, running red lights, and parking on pedestrian crossings and spaces reserved for handicapped drivers will cost €200 from €85. Reckless driving that results in causing bodily harm will be punishable with up to three years in jail and a fine of up to €10,000.

