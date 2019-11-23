November 23, 2019

Unemployment dropped to 6.7 per cent in third quarter

UNEMPLOYMENT in Cyprus dropped to 6.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, according to the latest Statistical Services report.

In the report, released on Friday, the service noted that unemployment at the same time in 2018 was at 7.8 per cent.

According to the results of the Labour Force Survey by the statistical authority, the labour force in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 447,206 persons or 63 per cent of the population (males 69.5 per cent, females 56.9 per cent), compared to 442,456 persons (63.1 per cent) in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

The number of employed persons was 417,118 in comparison with 407,728 persons in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 30,088 with an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent of the labour force, compared to 34,728 persons (7.8 per cent) in the same quarter last year.

For the 20-64 age group, the employment rate was 75.7 per cent, while for the 55-64 age group, the rate was 61.7 per cent.

According to the distribution of employment by sector, the biggest percentage of employed persons was in services (78.8%), followed by manufacturing (18.9%) and agriculture (2.3%).

The share of part-time employment to total employment was 10.6 per cent or 44,241 persons. The corresponding rate for the third quarter of 2018 was unchanged at 10.6 per cent.

For young persons aged 15 to 24, unemployment stood at 15.6 per cent, down from 17 per cent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

As far as the duration of unemployment is concerned, 57.8 per cent of the total unemployed persons were out of a job for a period of less than 6 months, 11.3 per cent for a period of 6-12 months, whereas a percentage of 30.9 per cent were long-term unemployed. The corresponding rates for the third quarter of 2018 were 54.5 per cent, 13.4 per cent and 32.1 per cent, respectively.

