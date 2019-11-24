November 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Another tree murdered for the sake of commerce’

By Katy Turner00

The Green Party has charged that a tree cut down in Nicosia was merely done so to help the business of the building it stood in front of.

In an announcement on Sunday, the party said that a member of the public had complained that the municipality had cut down the tree on Griva Digenis Avenue.

The party said it was informed that the tree was cut down because it was dying. “Photographs however show a different picture,” the party said. “The tree looks healthy”.

As the Green Party-Citizens Alliance, we charge “that the real reason the tree was cut down was not because it was dying but because the owners of the building behind it asked for it to be removed so the sign they had put up to rent their shops could be seen”, the statement said.

“We are very disappointed that for yet another time, a tree has been lost for the sake of a shop window,” the party said.

“This is not the first time that a tree, and the environment generally, has been sacrificed for the sake of financial interests”.

Related posts

Anastasiades leaves for Berlin with high hopes

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Drugs arrest in Paphos

Katy Turner

CCTV: a question of privacy

Elias Hazou

Charity wax-off to raise funds for dogs needing medical treatment

Bejay Browne

Tree planting raises awareness about violence against women

Peter Michael

Road death toll rises to 36 after little girl dies in Paphos

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign