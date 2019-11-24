Charity wax-off to raise funds for dogs needing medical treatment

THE manager of Paws dog shelter in Paphos will have his hairy chest and back waxed in a charity event to raise funds to pay for the mobility operations for four dogs currently staying at the shelter.

“It’s my way of giving something back and you have to do wacky things these days to raise funds. It’s not something I’ve ever done before and I’m not looking forward to it, it’s for a great cause though,” Matthew Harris told the Cyprus Mail.

Harris will have his chest and back waxed at a public event at ‘The secrets of beauty’ salon in Kissonerga on December 12 from 11 am, although he will be there earlier.

“I am so hairy that I have to arrive an hour before so that they can trim me before the waxing,” he said.

The highest bidder will have the dubious honour of pulling off the first strip of wax and the second highest bidder the last. It is an ‘open viewing’ event and members of the pubic are being encouraged to attend. A stall selling Paws merchandise will be there and a nearby coffee shop will donate a percentage of their sales on the day, to the charity.

The four dogs being helped by Harris are Shaz who needs surgery on her hips for hip dysplasia, Sheba also needs a similar operation, both dogs are on constant pain medication. Maisie was born with a hereditary birth defect that affects her knees and needs surgery to correct it, and Kasper, who also needs a hip replacement, will be helped. These two dogs are taking pain relief on and off, he said.

Each operation will cost from €500 to 1,000 and Harris is hoping the public will be generous as he aims to raise as much money as possible.

“These operations are really important as they will completely change and improve the quality of life for these dogs,” he said.

There are currently 146 dogs and puppies at Paws and the charity has so far re-homed 235 this year, most to Germany, the UK and in Cyprus. Some 210 dogs arrived at the shelter this year and the upkeep costs of the shelter is expected at €220,00 for 2019. The money comes from fund raising, a charity shop in Chlorakas in Paphos and donations from adoptions.

Volunteers are urgently needed, especially to carry out cleaning duties, Matt said.

Sponsor sheets are available from Paws dog shelter, the Paws charity shop and the upcoming event. Supporters may also donate via PayPal into the charity account: Cyprus association for the protection and care of animals (CAPCA). Contributors must add “Matt’s waxing” as a reference.

PayPal can also be accessed through the donate button on the charity website: http://www.pawsdogshelter.com/Donations.html or email: [email protected]hotmail.co/uk