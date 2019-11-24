November 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs arrest in Paphos

By Katy Turner00

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Paphos for possession of drugs with the intention to supply, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

A search of his house in Paphos on Saturday morning turned up 16g of cannabis and a precision scale with traces of cannabis in it. A more thorough search then revealed a further 123g of cannabis.

He was arrested following the issuing of a court order and is helping police with inquiries.

Related posts

CCTV: a question of privacy

Elias Hazou

Charity wax-off to raise funds for dogs needing medical treatment

Bejay Browne

Tree planting raises awareness about violence against women

Peter Michael

Road death toll rises to 36 after little girl dies in Paphos

Peter Michael

Unemployment dropped to 6.7 per cent in third quarter

Peter Michael

Anastasiades departs for Berlin in hope of restarting Cyprus talks

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign