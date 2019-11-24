November 24, 2019

Fire in Kalo Chorio under full control

A fire in the Kalo Chorio area of Limassol has been brought under full control, the Fire Service announced on Sunday.

At 11.45 the service responded to a call about a fire between Kalo Chorio and Arakapa.

It responded with three vehicles, which were joined by three trucks of the forestry department and one from the game fund.

The fire was brought under full control by 1.05pm.

It destroyed 1.5 hectares of wild shrubs.

Fire fighters remained in the area to secure it and watch for any reignition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated in cooperation with the police although first indications are that it was started by burning of trimmings.

Source: Cyprus News Agency
