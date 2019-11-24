November 24, 2019

Hunter hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg

A hunter has been taken to hospital after injuring his leg.

According to the police, the man slipped while he was hunting in the Koutrafas area of Nicosia. He lost his balance and as he fell the gun went off, injuring him in the leg.

An ambulance went to the scene and took him to the Nicosia general hospital where on duty doctors treated the wound on his lower leg.

His condition is serious but out of danger.

