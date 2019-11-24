November 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested at airport after being put on stop list

By Katy Turner00

A 24-year-old wanted in connection with a series of burglaries was arrested on Saturday at Larnaca airport after his name was on the stop list.

According to the police, the man is wanted for two cases of burglary, attempted burglary, malicious damage, receiving stolen goods and illegally staying on the island.

Specifically, on November 4 police received a call that a flat in Nicosia had been broken into and good worth €2,580 were stolen and damages to the property were caused. While police were on the scene, it came to light that damages had been caused to the door of a second flat.

On Saturday afternoon, a person put on the stop list because of the investigation was stopped trying to leave the island at Larnaca airport. Members of the CID went to the airport where they discovered the 24-year-old was staying illegally on the island as of October 31.

A search of his luggage revealed a camera, three lenses, a tablet and three watches that the man could not vouch for.

Further examinations showed that some of the items were stolen from Limassol and Nicosia.

The 24-year-old was arrested.

