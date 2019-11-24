PM Johnson says: I have a ‘radical agenda’ for UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday his election manifesto was a radical agenda for the United Kingdom.

“If you look at this agenda it is a radical agenda,” Johnson said of his plan for Britain.

Presenting it he promised to get Brexit done to restore business confidence and unleash what he said would be a tidal wave of investment.

“Get Brexit done,” Johnson said at the launch of his Conservative Party election manifesto. He said that leaving the EU would restore confidence for businesses and voters.

“Get Brexit done and we shall see a pent up tidal wave of investment into this country. Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people.”

He also promised £23.5 billion worth of tax cuts and public spending between 2020 and 2024 and said the impact on the government’s day-to-day current budget would be close to zero.

“In the first two years, the effect is negative but the current budget remains in surplus,” Johnson’s Conservative Party said in a document. “In the second two years, the effect is positive. Over the period, the cumulative effect is close to zero.”

Other plans outlined in the manifesto include:

– It will start putting Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement through parliament before Christmas so that Britain can leave the European Union by the end of January.

– The party vowed to deliver 50,000 more nurses, with students receiving a grant during training to help with their cost of living which will not have to be repaid.

– It will establish immigration controls and end freedom of movement. The manifesto said there would be fewer lower-skilled migrants and overall numbers would come down. Qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals will be offered fast-track visas.

– It will review business rates and start by cutting rates for retailers and other venues such as cinemas, pubs and grassroots music venues.

– It will increase the tax credit rate to 13% and review the definition of R&D to incentivise further investment.