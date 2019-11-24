November 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain, storms and sand on the way

By Katy Turner00
Rains and storms are expected to hit the island this week with a new weather front entering the area.

Specifically, from the early hours of Tuesday morning the temperature is set to drop with significant rainfall according to weather portal Kitas Weather.

High levels of dust are expected on Monday although these will have subsided by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

