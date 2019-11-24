November 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three-year-old dies in north falling from tractor

By Katy Turner00

The funeral was to be held on Sunday of a three-year-old boy who died in north when he was hit by his grandfather’s tractor.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot press, Ege Metin Omeraga was riding home on the tractor when at some point he lost his balance.

As he fell from the tractor he was hit by it and died instantly.

The 59-year-old grandfather was arrested and is expected to be taken to court.

The boy’s funeral was due to take place on Sunday.

