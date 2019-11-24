November 24, 2019

Two dead after massive floods hit southeastern France

A tractor on a flooded street after heavy rain fall in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France

Two people were found dead on Sunday after massive flooding that has hit southeastern France since Friday, causing major damage in the region, local authorities said.

One person was found dead near Muy, between the towns of Nice and Marseille, the police prefecture of the Var department said in a statement.

The statement did not say whether that was the person it had earlier reported as missing after falling off a rescue boat near Muy late on Saturday.

Another body was found in a car in Cabasse, a village nearby, it added.

In its earlier statement, the prefecture said a 77-year old man was also missing since Saturday morning in Saint-Antonin-du-Var.

Several rivers burst their banks in southeastern France, causing major damage as homes were flooded and trees, cars and boats were swept along by the waters.

Rainfall continued in the region on Sunday, but was less intense. Floods were expected to subside during the day, Meteo France said in a statement.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was due to travel to the Var later on Sunday to meet victims and rescue workers.

