What hope for us when we can’t even paint a cycle lane?

By Christos P. Panayiotides

My initial reaction was that it was a dress rehearsal for next year’s April Fool’s Day joke, which the municipality of Limassol intends to utilise to entertain us. Naturally, I could not believe my eyes when I went on to read, under the above photograph which speaks for itself, that what is depicted in the photograph is a bicycle lane constructed with European Union funds. The municipality’s head of European projects hastened to unabashedly add that “the original plans were not like this”.

The fact remains that the construction of this parody of a bicycle lane must have been going on for a while and it took a month after its construction was complete to realise what happened.

Then, a 38-page report on the matter was needed to understand what was clearly evident to a naked eye. Thank goodness that at the end of this interim investigation period, it was made possible to see what was visible on first sight.

Then, it was decided to refer the matter to the municipality’s legal adviser because there was doubt as to whether the municipality’s employees, who were responsible for supervising this project, could be held responsible for “the fiasco”, as the mayor of Limassol described the incident.

Securing the answer to this question will probably require the investment of considerable time. Assuming that the municipality’s legal adviser will ultimately come to the conclusion that the municipality’s employees can be held responsible for this travesty, the municipal council will then be convened and will be asked to appoint a disciplinary committee, which could find the employees guilty of negligence and may impose a penalty on them.

Has anyone considered what this process of punishing a group of civil servants (for what appears to be a readily apparent act of gross negligence in discharging their duties) is going to cost the taxpayer? My rough estimate is that the cost of this process (which is likely to last over a few years), mainly in the form of the cost of the time invested by all those who will be involved in the process, is likely to be well above €100,000.

If we need to spend over €100,000 to confront problems that are readily apparent to a naked eye (as is the case here), our society has a slim chance of avoiding its ultimate catastrophe.

Please look again at the photograph, at the top of this article, to dispel any doubts you may still have as to the validity of my conclusion.

It may be appropriate to highlight the fact that a similar bicycle lane appears to have been constructed on the other side of the road, which is also blocked by parked vehicles. If you are convinced that the conclusion is correct, please raise your voice and shout, as loudly as you can, “enough is enough!”.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia