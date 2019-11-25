November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

35-year-old arrested over child pornography

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the police cybercrime unit on Sunday for possession and distribution of child porn.

Police said they had been tipped off that a user had sent videos of child porn to another user on a social media platform. The person was identified and a warrant for his arrest immediately issued.

The man was found at his home in the Larnaca district on Sunday morning and arrested.

Police found four mobile telephones during the search, all of which will be sent for tests.

The suspect is expected to appear before Larnaca district court to be remanded in custody on Monday.

Related posts

Lute expected to meet negotiator Mavroyiannis

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man reports he was abducted and attacked

Katy Turner

Eight buses destroyed in arson attack

Katy Turner

My son’s extradition is heartbreaking, says mother

Jonathan Shkurko

Drug haunt near Paphos mall

Bejay Browne

Akinci says going to Berlin with open agenda

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign