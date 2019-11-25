November 25, 2019

Anorthosis and Omonia continue to set the pace in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00
League leaders Anorthosis beat Ethnikos Achnas 2-1 over the weekend

Anorthosis maintained their lead at the top of the Cyprus football standings after beating Ethnikos Achna 2-1 on Sunday.

An early brace from Ruben Rayos, who scored in the 22nd and in the 26th minute, was enough to ensure the three points for Temur Ketsbaia’s men.

The visitors tried to come back and scored a goal in the 88th minute with Christoforos Christofi, but it was too little, too late.

Anorthosis currently have 21 points, the same number as Omonia, who beat Enosis Paralimni 2-0 away on Saturday thanks to goals by Matt Derbyshire and Thiago Santos.

However, Anorthosis remain on top due to a superior goal difference, and having played one game less than the Greens.

The other game played on Sunday saw AEL host Olympiakos Nicosia at the Tsirion Stadium. The game ended 0-0, meaning struggling AEL remain in  fifth place with 15 points in 10 games.

Champions Apoel played on Saturday and enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 home win against Paphos FC.

Linus Hallenius, Musa Al-Taamari and Vujadin Savic were on the scoresheet for the Nicosia giants, who sit third in the table with 17 points, but they have only played seven league games so far having been involved in several European fixtures.

Elsewhere, Nea Salamis beat visitors AEK Larnaca 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Nigerian Kingsley Onuegbu.

Doxa host Apollon in the final game of the round on Monday night at 7pm.

