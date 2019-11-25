November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Main

Berlin dinner updates

By Evie Andreou06
File photo: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

The general view is that not much is expected out of the meeting this evening in Berlin between President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, but optimists insist there just might be surprises.

Both sides have stated they are headed to Berlin aiming to achieve progress for the process to move forward but have expressed only reserved optimism.

Media reports on Monday afternoon said that Guterres would make a statement after the end of the working dinner which is set to start at 8.30pm Cyprus time at the landmark Adlon Kempinski hotel in Berlin.

Guterres is set to hold separate meetings with the leaders at 7.50pm with Anastasiades and 20 minutes later with Akinci.

UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute held separate meetings earlier in the day with Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot negotiator Erhan Ercin.


Related posts

Female firsts that broke new ground in British political history

Press Association

Anti-Semitism or just legitimate criticism of the State of Israel

CM Reader's View

Interview with APS Real Estate Director Ms. Elpiniki Frantzi

Press Release

Rise of Canada separatist leader poses challenge for Trudeau

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as clashes intensify

Reuters News Service

Teachers’ pay remains above the EU average

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign