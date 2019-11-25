November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

Berlin Talks – LIVE UPDATES

By Evie Andreou0280
File photo: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

The general view is that not much is expected out of the meeting this evening in Berlin between President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, but optimists insist there just might be surprises.

Both sides have stated they are headed to Berlin aiming to achieve progress for the process to move forward but have expressed only reserved optimism.

Media reports on Monday afternoon said that Guterres would make a statement after the end of the working dinner which is set to start at 8.30pm Cyprus time at the landmark Adlon Kempinski hotel in Berlin.

Guterres is set to hold separate meetings with the leaders at 7.50pm with Anastasiades and 20 minutes later with Akinci.

UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute held separate meetings earlier in the day with Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot negotiator Erhan Ercin.


Related posts

Man extorted flat from family who owed €1,500

George Psyllides

AG says still no need for him to be involved in ‘spy van’ case

Staff Reporter

Eight Kapnos buses torched in apparent transport bid dispute (Updated)

George Psyllides

Wanted man

Staff Reporter

Interpol appeals for help tracking down Cypriot killer on day marking violence against women

George Psyllides

Leaders urged to show the political courage to take ‘the final step’

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign