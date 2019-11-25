November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Burglary remands

By Staff Reporter00

 

Paphos district court remanded three men for two days on Monday in connection with a house burglary.

The supects, 34, 30 and 24, were arrested on Sunday after testimony came forward, connecting them with a house theft in Paphos in November 13. Jewellery, silver cups, watches, a laptop and some cash were stolen during the burglary, police said.

 

Staff Reporter

