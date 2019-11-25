November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Disturbed, burglars attack home owner

By Gina Agapiou

Two burglars reportedly attacked a 42-year-old woman after breaking into her apartment in Limassol on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects entered the apartment while the woman was missing and when she returned at around 6.30pm, she found them in her bedroom. The two thieves, who had their faces covered with black scarves, attacked the woman, immobilised her and forced her to open the safe, she reported to police.

The burglars stole a number of pieces of jewellery and cash before they escaped.

According to the victim, both men are of average body built, 1,80-metre-tall with black hair. During the burglary, one of them was wearing a beige sleeveless jacket and dark coloured trousers, while the other was wearing a blue windproof jacket and dark trousers.

 

