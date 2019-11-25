November 25, 2019

Eight buses destroyed in arson attack

By Katy Turner0465

Seven buses and one mini bus have been completely destroyed in a malicious attack in Aradippou.

According to the police, at about 3.10 on Monday morning they received information that there was a large fire at the bus parking area of Kapnos and Sons Transport on Eleftheria Avenue in Aradippou.

Members of the fire brigade were immediately dispatched to the scene where they put out the fire but not before it destroyed seven buses and one mini bus owned by the company, the value of which has yet to be estimated.

Officers from Larnaca CID and Larnaca police headquarters went to the scene, and closed the road to carry out an investigation.

From initial investigations it appears the fire was set maliciously.

The scene has been cordoned off and left under guard for examinations to continue later on Monday.

The area is covered by CCTV, footage from which the police will be examining.

The buses were insured.

