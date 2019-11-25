November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Finance minister presents bill to establish deputy innovation ministry

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Harris Georgiades said government must be ready for unprecedented changes

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades on Monday presented a bill to establish a Deputy Ministry of Innovation and Digital Policy.

Addressing the House finance committee Georgiades said that the digital transformation will bring about unprecedented changes, for which the government must be well prepared.

He said that projects costing €250 million are already underway and that significant strides had been made in the last two years in the area of research and innovation. Georgiades stressed however that there is still a way to go in terms of coordinating projects which are dispersed in various departments and services.
The new deputy ministry, the minister said, will make the most of existing staff and structures without extra operational cost and “will increase the state`s ability to promote policies, to activate productive forces, to effectively take part in the EU, with the ultimate aim of expanding our economy`s productive base, the creation of quality jobs which we can achieve through a focus in research and technology.”

The new deputy ministry will bring together the Department of Information Technology Services which is now under the Ministry of Finance and the Electronic Communications Department which is now under the Ministry of Transport.

Once the Deputy Ministry is established, Georgiades said, it will be staffed with about 220 people.

The finance minister urged the parliament to approve the bill as soon as possible.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Teen suffers serious burns in suspected torture case

Evie Andreou

Girl seen pressing crossing button before she was killed by car

Gina Agapiou

More police and judges a priority, says justice minister

Elias Hazou

Man extorted flat from family who owed €1,500

George Psyllides

AG says still no need for him to be involved in ‘spy van’ case

Staff Reporter

Berlin Talks – LIVE UPDATES

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign