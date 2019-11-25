November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Find the Christmas spirit at German Fayre

By Eleni Philippou00

Yes, it’s that time of the year again and if the weather isn’t making us feel festive yet, the upcoming German Christmas Fayre by the Cypriot-German Cultural Association certainly will. Held on December 1 from 1pm to 8pm, this year the event will take place at the Municipal Multipurpose Centre of Nicosia, next to the Famagusta Gate.

Traditional Christmas treats like Lebkuchen and Stolen brought directly from Germany will be available at affordable prices. Visitors will also find a huge variety of handmade gifts and traditional German Christmas ornaments.

Accompanied by Christmas music from the Windcraft Band, lots of other goodies will be flowing through the fayre. German sausages, waffles, Glühwein, different kinds of German beer and many other delicacies will be offered by different suppliers.

“Our young visitors,” say the organisers, “will have the chance to create Christmas decorations and be photographed with Santa Claus.” The annual German Christmas Fayre is a charity event and part of the programme of the Weeks of the German Language.

 

German Christmas Fayre

Event with live music, German beer and snacks and mulled wine. December 1. Municipal Multipurpose Centre, Nicosia. 1pm-8pm. More information: [email protected]

Related posts

‘I was scared we’d look corny doing an album together’

CM Guest Columnist

Film review: Charlie’s Angels *

Preston Wilder

Guns N’ Roses Experience to rock Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Trombone and piano come together for concert

Eleni Philippou

Get to know medieval Georgian literary culture

Eleni Philippou

Cocktails and dance?

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign