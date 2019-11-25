‘Frank talks’ but no sign of progress, Guterres promises to continue efforts

The Berlin trilateral meeting ended on Monday with a promise by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to continue efforts towards an agreement on the terms of reference so that proper negotiations can resume.

The UN chief reiterated, however, that this time attitudes must be different. He described his talks with the two leaders as “focused and frank”.

Following the working dinner lasting around two-and-a-half-hours with the two leaders in Berlin, Guterres announced that he has agreed to extend his efforts “to achieve terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased, meaningful, and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity”.

He also said he committed to explore with the two leaders and the guarantor powers the possibility of convening an informal five-plus-UN meeting at an appropriate stage.

“It is acknowledged that this time must be different,” Guterres said.

Guterres said both leaders welcomed his engagement and reaffirmed their commitment and determination to achieve a settlement based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as set out in the relevant Security Council resolutions.

“The Turkish Cypriot leader and the Greek Cypriot leader, motivated by a sense of urgency, agreed that achieving a comprehensive and durable settlement to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon is of utmost importance to the future well-being of both communities and that the status quo is unsustainable,” he said.

He added that the two leaders affirmed their commitment to the Joint Declaration of February 11 2014, the prior convergences and the six point framework he presented on June 30, 2017 in Crans-Montana.

The carefully worded but bland statement from the UN chief confirmed the general feeling that little was to be expected from the meeting.

Both sides had stated they were headed to Berlin aiming to achieve progress for the process to move forward but had expressed only reserved optimism.

The working dinner took place in a third-floor suite of the Adlon Kempinski hotel in the German capital. Only the two leaders, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci and Guterres were in the room.

Prior to the dinner, Guterres had short separate meetings with the leaders.

Anastasiades and Akinci bumped into each other on Monday morning at the hotel at breakfast where they are both staying and exchanged greetings.

Earlier in the day, his envoy, Jane Holl Lute met Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot negotiator Erhan Ercin.

Ahead of the meeting, pro reunification group Unite Cyprus Now (UCN) had sent a letter to Guterres and the UN Security Council asking them to work with the leaders to bring an end to the division of Cyprus and to keep the sides within UN parameters, the June 30 framework and past agreements.