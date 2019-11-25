November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fund for RES schemes in homes to continue

The grant scheme for installing renewable energy sources (RES) in homes will continue in 2020 the energy ministry announced on Monday.

The total budget of the Renewable Energy Fund for homes for 2019 was €24.5 million and was expected to cover about 13,000 applications. The plan remained in effect until September 2, 2019 but will be renewed in December 1, 2019 with a retroactive effect and probable changes in its provisions and the application process.

The scheme so far covered roof insulation and photovoltaic installation by net-metering in existing housing.

The 2020 budget for the RES and Energy Fund, which fund the plan, is to be assessed by the House of Representatives.

More information will be provided by the ministry at a later stage.

